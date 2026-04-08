Outgoing Brownsville ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave, interim selected

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus J. Chavez was placed on administrative leave during a Tuesday school board meeting, the district announced.

Chavez announced he would resign from the district at the end of the current school year back in February.

During the school board meeting, Alda Benavides was appointed to serve as interim superintendent “to ensure strong leadership and continuity across the district,” a news release stated.

The vote to place Chavez on administrative leave was 5-2.

“The district thanks Dr. Chavez for his service and contributions, recognizing his commitment to students, staff, and families within the community,” the district said in the news release. “The district remains focused on maintaining stability, supporting student success, and ensuring ongoing progress during this period of change.”

Brownsville ISD School Board President Daniella Lopez Valdez issued the following statement to Channel 5 News:

"I am deeply disappointed in the 5–2 vote taken early this morning, around 3 a.m., to place Superintendent Dr. Chavez on paid leave and appoint an interim superintendent.

Dr. Chavez was already scheduled to complete his term at the end of June. This decision creates an unnecessary expense while we are already conducting a thorough search for our next permanent leader.

Dr. Chavez has been a proven leader for Brownsville ISD, with our district earning strong recognition under his leadership—including Readers’ Choice honors, significant expansion of the Teacher Incentive Allotment, and students advancing to national competitions.

While I am not supportive of this costly decision, it was the will of the board, and we must remain focused on our mission: educating all students.

As board president, I want our community to know that I remain in your service and will continue to advocate for what is best for our students.

Moving forward, I am committed to working collaboratively with Interim Superintendent Dr. Alda Benavides to ensure continuity, stability, and a strong finish to the school year for our students and staff. I am grateful for her willingness to step forward in service to our district during this transition."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.