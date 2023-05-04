Over 1,700 glucose screenings held during Heart of the Valley campaign

Channel 5 News wrapped up the April Heart of the Valley campaign, which raised awareness of diabetes — a disease one in three people across the Valley live with.

As part of the campaign, Channel 5 News teamed up with South Texas Health System and HEB to offer free glucose screenings throughout the month of April.

For a look at free diabetes screenings throughout the Valley during the month of April, visit our Heart of the Valley page.

Just over 1,700 people took advantage of those free screenings.

Health experts who participated in the campaign say diabetes can be prevented, and managed with diet and exercise.