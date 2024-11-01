Owner arrested after dog bite nearly severs neighbor's finger, Rio Grande City police say

A man in Rio Grande City was arrested and charged after his dog ran onto a neighbor's property and bit the victim on his finger, nearly severing it, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a Rio Grande City police officer responded to a report of a dog bite Tuesday at around 4:50 a.m.

The officer spoke with a man who said he was outside his driveway when his neighbor's dog, a gray and white Pitbull mix, ran inside his property and began attacking his dog, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the man attempted to intervene and separate the dogs when the Pitbull bit his right index finger, causing serious bodily injury. The officer saw the victim's finger and noticed he had a significant laceration.

The officer then spoke to the owner of the Pitbull, identified as 47-year-old Cecilio Garza. Garza admitted ownership of the Pitbull and also mentioned that the Rio Grande City Animal Control had informed him he could "no longer have the canine within the city limits due to said canine being dangerous," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said animal control arrived and confirmed Garza was not allowed to have the dog.

According to the affidavit, the officer went to the Starr County Memorial Hospital to check on the condition of Garza's neighbor, and was informed by the charge nurse that the finger was nearly severed from his hand.

Garza was charged with attack by dog, causing serious bodily injury. He was released on a $2,500 bond.