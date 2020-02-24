Owner wants truck back after service delayed for nearly a year at Harlingen shop

HARLINGEN – A Rio Grande Valley man has been without a truck for nearly a year after paying more than $10,000 to fix it.

It started about two years ago when John Gomez says he paid Milo’s Diesel Service to rebuild the truck engine. A few months later, the job was complete and Gomez got his truck back.

Then last April, Gomez says the vehicle stalled on the expressway. He took it back to the shop. It’s been there even since. Gomez mentioned he can’t get the shop to respond.

The shop owner, Milo Ruiz, denies he had ever ignored Gomez. He told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the delay is because his shop does not have immediate access to parts and admits he’s behind on other vehicles.

Watch the video above for the full story.