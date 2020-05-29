Pair Of Rowe Seniors Sign With Texas Programs

McALLEN - A pair of Rowe seniors made their commitments official Wednesday night.

And they'll both be staying in Texas.

Josiah Alonzo signed to play football at Sul Ross State in Alpine while Petey Lozano signed to wrestle at Schreiner in Kerrville.

"It's been something I've been looking forward to growing up," said Alonzo. "It's going to be an adventure for me."

Alonzo plans to major in criminial justice and wants to join the Border Patrol after college.

Lozano tells us he'll major in exercise science. After graduation, he'd like to become a wrestling coach.