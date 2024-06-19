Palm Valley Animal Society braces for tropical rainstorm

The tarps are up, and the sandbags are down for the outdoor dog kennels at Palm Valley Animal Society’s location on Trenton Road.

The hope is that the tarps and sandbags will be enough to prevent the outdoor kennels from flooding.

More than 500 dogs are in the kennels, and PVAS Operations Director Faith Wright said the Trenton location has flooded before.

“It's a gully, so like if it rains super hard... that is what messes us up. That is where we get all the rain and all the flooding,” Wright said, adding that PVAS has a plan to evacuate the dogs if needed.

“If we flood, we will take as many dogs as we can in crates to our Andrews facility which is way higher ground,” Wright said.

To evacuate the dogs, PVAS is asking the public to donate at least 100, 48-inch dog crates.

“If we have an evacuation, we are going to need a lot of volunteers, a lot of trucks, a lot of people. There are a lot of animals here,” Wright said.

Wright says there are five staff members that work around the clock who will be monitoring weather conditions.

