Palm Valley Animal Society receives 45 dogs in latest hoarding case

The Palm Valley Animal Society announced on Tuesday they received 45 dogs following the fourth hoarding incident in three months.

The dogs, which included four puppies, were rescued from the Mission area after a woman surrendered them to the shelter, according to PVAS.

The woman will not face any criminal charges.

Since April, the shelter has housed multiple animals picked up by authorities in a total of four hoarding cases in McAllen, Palmview and Mission.

RELATED STORY: Welfare concern leads to surrender of 64 dogs from Palmview residence

Over 200 dogs were picked up across those hoarding incidents.

PVAS took to social media to call for fosters, adopters and rescues to come forward to help them care for the animals.

RELATED STORY: PVAS looking for adopters, fosters after McAllen animal hoarding suspects sign away rights

“Each hoarding situation requires us to cover not only the typical costs for food, water, vaccines, and microchips but also the expenses of medically addressing the neglect these animals have endured,” PVAS stated. “Additionally, our shelter is always at maximum capacity, making our space even tighter.”

You can donate to Palm Valley Animal society online, or call 956-686-1141 to ask about adopting them.