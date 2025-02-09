Palmview city leaders discussing how to enforce ordinance that designates routes for heavy trucks

Palmview city leaders continue discussing a long standing ordinance, and how to enforce it.

Dozens of residents filled the Palmview Parks and Rec Gymnasium Saturday to discuss the city’s ordinance that, if enforced, would require big rig drivers to use certain roads while driving in town.

That route includes parts of Abram Road.

“There are few streets in our city that are equipped to handle the weights the trucks and semi trucks have,” Palmview Mayor Ricardo Villarreal said. “Truck drivers are allowed to drive on them, however there are some that are not."

City leaders are also discussing an ordinance that prevents 18-wheelers from parking in residential areas.

Many truckers expressed their concerns with the enforcement of the ordinance during Saturday’s meeting.

“We had the privilege to bring our trucks and run our business out here,” Eli Garza said. “Now, little by little, we have been having these meetings and warnings to move our trucks out and it has never been confirmed. We really don't have a place to go."

The city reassured the truckers that they are not pushing them out but, are using the town hall meeting as a launching pad to forge a plan on how they will enforce the ordinance.

“We already have a good groundwork, our legal and our city administration has already put a plan together from four years ago,” Villarreal said. “We are gonna look at it before put anything in stone again."

City leaders say they hope to include the trucking community in any future discussions before a final decision is made.

