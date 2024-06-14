Palmview council member resigns, special election called

The city of Palmview will hold a special election after a council member resigned, according to a Wednesday news release.

Jose Luis Perez’s last day as the city’s Place 2 councilman will be on Sunday, June 30, according to a news release.

Perez is stepping down due to a policy at the La Joya Independent School District that prevents anyone working as an administrator for the district from holding an elected position.

Perez is employed as the assistant principal at Juarez-Lincoln High School.

“We have made significant strides in improving our city and economic development. I am confident the city will continue on this positive trajectory," Perez stated in the news release.

Perez was first elected to the city council in 2018 and was reelected in May 2022.

A special election to fill Perez's Place 2 seat in Palmview is set for Tuesday, July 30. The winner of this election will serve the remaining one year and 10 months left of Perez's term.

Early voting for the election will run from Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 26.