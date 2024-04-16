Palmview High School Conjunto group to work with singer Bobby Pulido

Students from Palmview High School's Conjunto Program, a group called La Tradicion, won a competition at the Inaugural Corafest in Edinburg. As a result, Bobby Pulido will produce three songs for them.

"It's the type of music that you don't necessarily need to be a part of that culture to listen to and enjoy because it connects everybody together," Palmview High School junior Merari Uribe said.

Conjunto music runs in Uribe's blood.

Uribe grew up listening to artists like Bobby Pulido with her family. Now, she will get the chance to make music with him.

"It feels super surreal to be working alongside one of those foundational pillars for the Conjunto music," Uribe said. "He's going to teach us a lot of things in the studio and how to better ourselves and our musical talent."

The students' director, Javier Loya, says they worked on the performance for months, hoping to win.

When he first called Pulido, he offered to do a cover of his music, but Pulido had more in mind.

"Bobby said, 'don't you want to do some originals?' [I said] 'sure, bobby'," Loya said.

Sophomore Giovani Guerrero, another Pulido fan, dreams of a career playing accordion.

"His most famous song, 'Desvelado,' is one of my family's favorites, it's one of my favorites. It's a beautiful opportunity to work with him," Guerrero said.

Guerrero says it's a break for him and a way to keep Conjunto alive.