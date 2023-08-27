Pandemic era sparks enrollment spike in online learning

With the start of the new school year, some students are choosing to log in for classes instead of attending in person.

McAllen resident Louann Grumbles has a son, Joshua, who is a 9th grader with dyslexia.

Before the pandemic, Grumbles says her son began experiencing stress-related health issues while attending in person classes

Once the pandemic hit, Grumbles decided to enroll him into Texas Connections Academy, a tuition-free public online school.

"His health drastically changed. No more seizures, he got off the seizure medication," Grumbles said.

After a year of testing it out, Grumbles asked her son if he wanted to continue with virtual learning.

"You want to go back to the brick and mortar? And he would say no, and it's neat because he could work at his own pace," Grumbles said.

Grumbles says his teachers allow him to take several breaks to not feel overwhelmed, and they adapt to his learning style.

"This gives them a chance to learn in an environment that is more conducive to fit their needs," Texas Connections Academy teacher Karen Muston said.

Muston is a Harlingen native who is now based out of Round Rock.

After six years of teaching online, she says parents and their children are becoming more accustomed to virtual learning.

"Our enrollment has grown tremendously since COVID," Muston said.

When the pandemic shifted classes online three years ago, many students struggled to adapt to what was then the new norm.

Muston says it was also a challenge for teachers.

"It was difficult for educators, because they maybe didn't have the resources they needed or the training that they needed to be effective in a virtual environment," Muston said.

Texas Connections Academy has been teaching kids online for 12 years now, with over 100 students enrolled from the Valley. Its faculty is specifically trained for virtual learning.

"We work with a lot of students that are maybe competitive athletes, and they don't fit within that 8 to 4 school setting. We work with students that maybe have a medical diagnosis," Muston said.

The only in-person attendance required by the state is for the standardized test.

"The teachers will travel to administer the Starr Test and last year, I actually drove down to Harlingen and went to a test site. I met so many of my kids from the Rio Grande Valley that I serve," Muston said.

Muston says the online school offers field trips and other events if students want to socialize face-to-face..

Whether it's for safety, medical reasons or just flexibility due to a busy schedule, parents and students have options.

Watch the video above for the full story.