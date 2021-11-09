Parents push for homeschooled students to qualify for UIL events

With many parents in the Valley homeschooling their children since the start of the pandemic, they are now facing a drawback to their decision as schools are not allowing students to participate in UIL activities.

Changes made to the UIL Legislative Council allows students who homeschool to participate in UIL activities if their school allows it. So far no Valley schools have done so - and some parents are asking why.

"The decision can be made within the school district,” Jennifer Rodriguez – a home school parent – said. “As a voter within your district if you want your child who is homeschooled to participate in UIL events you have to start petitioning and start speaking to elected officials."

Educators like Carmen Peralaz say schools are doing their best to keep everyone safe – including holding numerous vaccine clinics.

But Rodriguez said parents wanting homeschooled children to participate in UIL events have made their feelings known even before the pandemic.

