Park rangers pushing for more funding to boost patrols in Cameron County

The Cameron County Park Ranger Division is hoping to secure state funding to boost patrols.

The funding through a state border security program will go toward paying overtime for park rangers, according to division chief Horacio Zamora.

“Because we have our guys working their 40 hours a week, and it gives them a little bit more time to spend on the beach,” Zamora said. “The more time we have on the beach, the better it is for the public.”

The push for more funding comes after more than 65 pounds of cocaine washed ashore at Beach Access #3 early Tuesday morning.

The Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is also hoping to secure funding through the state's border security program.

The department covers a large area — from Bayview to Los Fresnos, to Olmito and Rio Hondo.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable Merced Burnias says the money will also be used to pay for overtime he says is needed to patrol hot spots.

The program is also a way to assist other agencies involved in this program in hopes of deterring any illegal activity.

The deadline for agencies to apply for the state funding is Friday, March 15.

