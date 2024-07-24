Peñitas man sentenced to 35 years in stepdaughter’s shooting death

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after shooting and killing his stepdaughter, court records show.

Leonardo Zapata Silva pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday and was sentenced that same day in connection with the death of 41-year-old Claudia Gallegos.

Silva was arrested following the July 4, 2023, shooting. Police said Gallegos was shot by Silva while she was in her car trying to leave his house.

READ ABOUT THE ARREST HERE

Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea previously told Channel 5 News Silva shot Gallegos to stop her from leaving the residence.

Hidalgo County court records indicate Silva will receive 384 days of jail credit.