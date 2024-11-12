Peñitas Pantrypalooza to help raise funds to feed those in need

The fight to end hunger is a daily battle and in the Rio Grande Valley food insecurity is a big problem.

One group is working to help those in Peñitas with a fun music festival called Peñitas Pantrypalooza.

Co-organizers of the event, Jen Heilman and Linda Daniels, speak with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the musical lineup they have for the event.

The Peñitas Pantrypalooza is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 at the Enchanted Valley Ranch, located at 7300 Monroe Street in Mission, from Noon to 9 p.m. Wristbands will be available at the door the day of the event for $20.

All the money raised will go back to the food pantry.