Permits granted for two buildings at DHR Health campus in Rio Grande City

A new hospital for Starr County is one step closer to reality.

Last week, Rio Grande City officials issued permits for two buildings that will be part of the DHR Health campus in their city.

Gilbert Milan, city manager for Rio Grande City, said the permits are for a lab building and an internal medicine building.

According to Milan, the buildings are part of a larger project that first broke ground in 2022 that will bring more specialists, research, and a residency program to the area.

“DHR is going to provide services that we currently don't have in town, so that means the community won't have to drive to McAllen, Harlingen — services will be provided here," Milan said.

Milan says construction will start soon after street infrastructure work is completed.