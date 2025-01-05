Person of interest in McAllen vandalism investigation arrested

A 20-year-old man from Pharr was identified as the person of interest who allegedly displayed a firearm while damaging a parking lot last month, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Jason Uriel Bucio was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 2 on charges of disorderly conduct by display of a firearm and reckless driving, according to a news release.

On Thursday, McAllen police said they were looking for the person of interest — now identified as Bucio — who was among a group of individuals damaged a private parking lot on the 4400 block of Wanda Avenue, by use of vehicles and fireworks on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.

PREVIOUS STORY: McAllen police seeking person of interest in connection with damaged parking lot

Police said the gathering being investigated involved “multiple vehicles and individuals.”

Bucio’s arrest on the reckless driving charge stems from an unrelated incident that police said occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, when Bucio allegedly caused a car crash. Channel 5 News reached out to police for more details on the crash.

Jail records show Bucio was released on a $3,000 bond on Friday, Jan. 3.

Additional charges and arrests may occur as the investigation continues, McAllen police said.