Pharr Business Owner Seeking Refund from Print Shop following Errors

PHARR – A local business owner says he lost hundreds of dollars because of a bad deal.

Clothing brand owner Daniel Ryan says he wasn’t given a refund after a local print shop damaged his products.

He says he ordered 38 clothing items and paid a deposit of $140 at the House of Print in Pharr.

“The print was off, even in the back where it says ‘Dr. Elite’ down the spine. It was off to the right so then I proceeded to ask for a ruler just to make sure,” says Ryan.

He further explains the font size was smaller and the logo was larger than planned.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Dolores Salinas of the Better Business Bureau about conducting business deals.

She recommends shopping around before making a payment.

