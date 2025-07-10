Pharr EDC donates $21,000 toward Region One teacher certification program
Region One got a financial boost on Wednesday.
The Pharr Economic Development Corporation gave the group a $21,000 check. The money will go toward the Teacher Alternative Certification Program.
It aims to eliminate financial barriers for aspiring teachers by offering the certification program at no cost to participants.
"We know there's a shortage of teachers in the state, we know there's a teacher shortage here in the Valley, so we need to do everything possible to get teachers back into the classroom," Pharr EDC President and CEO Victor Perez said.
The funding will specifically benefit aspiring teachers from Pharr.
