Pharr Educator Breaks Glass Ceiling Instructing Automotive Course

1 year 2 months 2 days ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 9:46 AM April 30, 2019 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

PHARR – Her students couldn’t believe it at first, but she just may be the only female automotive instructor at a public school in the Rio Grande Valley.

Juliana Jaramillo spend time with her father while he was working on his vehicles when she was a child.

It shaped her career and now she is in the classroom passing on her vast knowledge to her students at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School.

The automotive industry is normally a male-dominated field, so finding a female automotive teacher is rare.

Watch the full feature above of Con Mi Gente.

