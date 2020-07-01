Pharr Educator Breaks Glass Ceiling Instructing Automotive Course
PHARR – Her students couldn’t believe it at first, but she just may be the only female automotive instructor at a public school in the Rio Grande Valley.
Juliana Jaramillo spend time with her father while he was working on his vehicles when she was a child.
It shaped her career and now she is in the classroom passing on her vast knowledge to her students at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North High School.
The automotive industry is normally a male-dominated field, so finding a female automotive teacher is rare.
Watch the full feature above of Con Mi Gente.
