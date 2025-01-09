Pharr man accused of choking, killing 7-year-old brother held on $2 million bond

Brandon Garza. KRGV photo

A man accused of choking and killing his 7-year-old brother in Pharr has been charged with capital murder and issued a $2 million bond.

Brandon Garza, 24, was arraigned at the Pharr Municipal Court on Thursday. He faces a sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

The incident occurred at the 900 block of West Caffery Avenue on Thursday at around 3:20 a.m.

Pharr Police Department spokesperson Michael Martinez said officers arrived at the scene and immediately began performing CPR on the boy until Pharr EMS took over life-saving procedures.

According to Martinez, officers noticed the boy also had injuries to his face. He was taken to McAllen Medical Hospital and was declared dead after arriving.

Martinez said officers made contact with Garza, who said he choked his brother, which caused him to become unresponsive.

Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.