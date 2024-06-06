Pharr partners with local businesses to prepare for hurricane season

The city of Pharr is working with local businesses to prepare them for hurricane season.

On Wednesday, a panel of experts and local leaders discussed how people can get in-touch with city services once a storm has passed.

You can do that through the city's 3-1-1 app.

Representatives from AEP Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and First Warn 5 Weather Meteorologist Karen Gonzalez were on hand to provide expert advice on how to prepare for hurricane season.

