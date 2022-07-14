Pharr PD in search of stolen equipment

Photo credit: Pharr Police Department

The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen tractor and trailer.

The equipment was taken from Golf Catt Crossing located at 1122 E. Interstate HWY 2 in Pharr, according to the Pharr Police Department.

A red Mahinda 1626S tractor was loaded on a 2019 utility trailer with Texas license plate 87265K. An AG Rotary cutter was also attached to the tractor.

The stolen equipment is valued at about $30,500.

The business owner says he last saw his tractor and trailer on July 11 at about 5:00 p.m. The cameras at the business were not working at the time of the incident.

Detectives believe the hitch lock was cut and the trailer was then hitched onto a gateway vehicle.

Those with any information on this case are asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.