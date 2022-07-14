Pharr PD in search of stolen equipment
The Pharr Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen tractor and trailer.
The equipment was taken from Golf Catt Crossing located at 1122 E. Interstate HWY 2 in Pharr, according to the Pharr Police Department.
A red Mahinda 1626S tractor was loaded on a 2019 utility trailer with Texas license plate 87265K. An AG Rotary cutter was also attached to the tractor.
The stolen equipment is valued at about $30,500.
The business owner says he last saw his tractor and trailer on July 11 at about 5:00 p.m. The cameras at the business were not working at the time of the incident.
Detectives believe the hitch lock was cut and the trailer was then hitched onto a gateway vehicle.
Those with any information on this case are asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 956-787-TIPS.
