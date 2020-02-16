Pharr woman accused of indecency with a child

The McAllen Police Department on Tuesday arrested a woman accused of indecency with a child.

Officers arrested Megan Linares, 22, of Pharr on Tuesday.

The investigation started in January, when a mother told officers that her son "had been touched inappropriately by a transgender male (Josue Isaias Linares AKA Megan Linares)," according to McAllen Municipal Court records. During an interview at the Children's Advocacy Center of Hidalgo County, the boy said Megan Linares pinned him against a wall and touched him inappropriately.

The boy "stated he kept telling Josue AKA Megan to stop but he would not," according to court records.

Linares is charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.

Court records don't list an attorney for Linares, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Sunday and couldn't be reached for comment.