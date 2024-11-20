Pharr woman killed in Kenedy County hunting accident

An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old Pharr woman died Friday in a hunting incident in Kenedy County, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Hailey Jasso was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Details of the accident that led to Jasso’s death were not provided to Channel 5 News.

The Texas Game Wardens, U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the accident. The joint investigation is being conducted by the Texas Game Wardens and Texas Rangers.