x

Photographer's Perspective: Staying safe while covering a standoff

Photographer's Perspective: Staying safe while covering a standoff
8 hours 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 10:51 AM April 06, 2026 in News - Photographers Perspective
Source: KRGV

Safety is always at the top of mind for our photographers. 

In this week's Photographer's Perspective, Kelwyn Tippins shows us how he captured a standoff in San Juan from a safe distance. 

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days