Photographer's Perspective: Staying safe while covering a standoff
Safety is always at the top of mind for our photographers.
In this week's Photographer's Perspective, Kelwyn Tippins shows us how he captured a standoff in San Juan from a safe distance.
Watch the video above for the full story.
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