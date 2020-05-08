Pioneer Golfer LJ Chavez Headed To Central Oklahoma
MISSION - Pioneer senior LJ Chavez didn't get to finish his final season with the Diamondback golf team, but the good news is, he'll get to play plenty of golf next school year.
Surrounded by his family and friends, Chavez signed with the University of Central Oklahoma Wednesday night.
He tells us it was an easy decision to make.
"My dad came in and told me randomly," said Chavez. "He showed me the e-mail and I got real excited. I called the coach instantly and said I would commit."
