PJSA ISD offering students a second chance at earning a diploma

PSJA Independent School District employees hit the streets trying to re-enroll students who dropped out of high school.

It's part of their Dropout Recovery Program.

This weekend was the first of many, where hundreds of PSJA ISD staff are gathering to go on a dropout recovery walk.

"The bigger picture is going door to door, making sure we open the door for our kids to be successful," PSJA ISD Community Liaison Maricela Nevares said.

A program that PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Elias says gives students, ages 18 to 26, who dropped out of high school the chance to come back and earn their diploma

"Then again, us as educators, we are out there trying to be the voice for them to come back and get enrolled. Of course, get them on the path towards a certificate or an associates degree," Elias said.

Hundreds of volunteers broke off into smaller groups, to divide and conquer a list of more than 300 students who have dropped out.

But even if the students aren't home, they make sure to leave information for them to call.

The program that is funded by the state and is aimed to help anyone who may need a helping hand.