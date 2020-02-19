Plaintiffs' attorneys take aim at Boy Scouts' 'dark history'

By BRADY McCOMBS and RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America face an uncertain future after filing for bankruptcy to deal with a mountain of sex-abuse lawsuits. Some former Scouts are worried about the damage to the Boy Scouts' wholesome reputation. The organization hopes to set up a victims' compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters by Scout leaders. But battles lie ahead over such things as access to internal Scout files, the deadline for filing claims and whether local Scout councils can be forced to sell campgrounds or other assets.

