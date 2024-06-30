Planned Parenthood South Texas launches fund to provide non-abortion related healthcare services

A new fund is helping uninsured people in South Texas access reproductive health resources.

Planned Parenthood South Texas launched the Fanny Fund last week to provide essential non-abortion related healthcare services to patients.

“Because abortion is no longer available here in Texas as part of their general wellbeing and healthcare services, preventing pregnancy and empowering people to prevent pregnancy and plan their families and their futures has never been more important,” Planned Parenthood South Texas President Laura Terrill said.

For many people in the Rio Grande Valley, not having insurance is a roadblock to that healthcare.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, every single county in the Rio Grande Valley is significantly above the state average for uninsured residents.

In Texas, 16.6% of residents are uninsured. Across the counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy, the percentage of uninsured residents range from 22.3% to 28.6%.

Though the fund is geared toward helping under and uninsured people, it's open to anyone.

“We know that many people, while they may have insurance, are underinsured,” Terrill said. “In the case of reproductive healthcare, sometimes people don't wanna use their commercial insurance."

To use the program, you can get a voucher from one of the fund's local partners.

“Partner organizations in Harlingen and Brownsville, including the Good Neighbor Settlement House, where those organizations will have vouchers that they can give to the clients they serve,” Terrill said.

Call Planned Parenthood South Texas at 1-800-230-7526 for information on how to receive a voucher.

Watch the video above for the full story.