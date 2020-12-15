Playoff Schedule: Area Round
AREA ROUND
Friday, December 18th
6A Division I
Mission v. Laredo United South - 7pm, Johnson SAC, Laredo
6A Division II
Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Brennan - 7:00pm, Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi
PSJA North vs San Antonio Taft - 7:30pm, Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi
5A Division I
Weslaco East vs San Antonio Southwest - 6:00 pm, Ferris Stadium, San Antonio
5A Division II
Sharyland Pioneer v. Marble Falls - 7:30pm Heroes Stadium, San Antonio
Mercedes v. Leander Rouse - 7:00 pm - Memorial Stadium, Victoria
Saturday December 19th
6A Division I
Harlingen vs San Antonio Stevens - 3pm Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi
