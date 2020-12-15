x

Playoff Schedule: Area Round

By: Alex Del Barrio

AREA ROUND

Friday, December 18th

6A Division I

Mission v. Laredo United South - 7pm, Johnson SAC, Laredo

6A Division II

Edinburg Vela v. San Antonio Brennan - 7:00pm, Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi 

PSJA North vs San Antonio Taft - 7:30pm, Cabaniss Field, Corpus Christi 

5A Division I

Weslaco East vs San Antonio Southwest - 6:00 pm, Ferris Stadium, San Antonio

5A Division II

Sharyland Pioneer v. Marble Falls - 7:30pm Heroes Stadium, San Antonio

Mercedes v. Leander Rouse - 7:00 pm - Memorial Stadium, Victoria 

Saturday December 19th

6A Division I 

Harlingen vs San Antonio Stevens - 3pm Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

