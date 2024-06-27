Point Isabel ISD seeking to hire more police officers

Officers at the Point Isabel Independent School District Police Department are receiving a pay raise for the first time.

Starting pay increased from $34,000 to $50,000.

The move comes as the district looks to add more officers to their police department.

The district police department currently has two officers patrolling four of their campuses. They’re looking to hire three more officers to meet requirements from the Texas Education Agency.

“Starting at $50,000 now is a good point to start to hire officers,” Point Isabel ISD Police Chief Hector Martinez said. “We are having a lot of officers apply, but we still need a larger pool to come in."

Information on how to apply is on the district's website.