Point Isabel ISD seeking to hire more police officers
Officers at the Point Isabel Independent School District Police Department are receiving a pay raise for the first time.
Starting pay increased from $34,000 to $50,000.
The move comes as the district looks to add more officers to their police department.
The district police department currently has two officers patrolling four of their campuses. They’re looking to hire three more officers to meet requirements from the Texas Education Agency.
“Starting at $50,000 now is a good point to start to hire officers,” Point Isabel ISD Police Chief Hector Martinez said. “We are having a lot of officers apply, but we still need a larger pool to come in."
More News
News Video
-
Point Isabel ISD implementing nutritional program at select elementary campuses
-
Point Isabel ISD seeking to hire more police officers
-
George Alvarez makes courtroom 'outburst' on third day of trial
-
Cameron County judge remembers longtime politician, Carlos Cascos
-
HCSO seeking missing Weslaco woman
Sports Video
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions
-
East vs. West All-Star Softball Preview