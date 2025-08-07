Point Isabel ISD starting the new school year with safety upgrades

With the new school year just around the corner, school districts across the Rio Grande Valley have safety at the top of their back to school checklist.

On Wednesday, staff members at Point Isabel ISD attended a school safety training session in Port Isabel. It comes as the district spends nearly $900,000 in safety upgrades to all their campuses.

“It's always a continuous school safety initiative with Point Isabel ISD,” district federal programs and safety director Kirstie Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the district is in the process of lining all windows with ballistic film to prevent the glass from shattering.

New exterior doors are also being added.

Point Isabel ISD is also adding perimeter fencing around each campus, including their new CTE building.

The district said the safety upgrades were paid for through state safety grants.

