Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after auto-pedestrian crash in downtown McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

One woman died and another person is in custody following an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown McAllen early Sunday morning.

McAllen police responded to the crash on the 500 block of South 15th St. at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 43-year-old Brenda Belmotes was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

The suspected driver, identified as 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Niño of Mission, is in custody pending medical release.

Charges are pending, police say.