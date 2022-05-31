x

Police: 1 dead, 1 in custody after auto-pedestrian crash in downtown McAllen

6 hours 47 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, May 30 2022 May 30, 2022 May 30, 2022 5:20 PM May 30, 2022 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

One woman died and another person is in custody following an auto-pedestrian crash in downtown McAllen early Sunday morning. 

McAllen police responded to the crash on the 500 block of South 15th St. at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday. 

Police say 43-year-old Brenda Belmotes was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. 

The suspected driver, identified as 19-year-old Sorely Lizeth Niño of Mission, is in custody pending medical release. 

Charges are pending, police say. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days