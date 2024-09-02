Police: 7 men arrested following raid at Brownsville nightclub

Seven men were arrested on Sunday after officers with the Brownsville Police Department executed a search warrant at a nightclub over allegations of the club providing alcohol after hours, according to a news release.

The owner of The Palace nightclub and one other employee were among the men arrested in connection with the investigation, which revealed the establishment was also involved in the sale of illegal narcotics, police said.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department, in collaboration with the Texas Department of Public Safety, executed the warrant Sunday at around 2:50 a.m.

An investigation into the nightclub’s activities revealed that The Palace was “found to be in violation of” a city ordinance by operating after hours without a permit, the news release said.

The Palace was also violating Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulations by supplying alcohol beyond permitted hours, according to the news release.

“Officers conducted a thorough search and uncovered abandoned narcotics throughout the establishment,” the release stated.

The following men were arrested during the law enforcement investigation:

- Jaime Ruvuelta, 43, owner of The Palace nightclub.

- Charged with five counts of alcoholic beverage code violation

- Bond set at $25,000

- Mario Moreno, 41, employee at The Palace nightclub

- Charged with two counts of alcoholic beverage code violation

- Bond set at $10,000

- Juan Jose Salinas, 41

- Charged with possession of a controlled substance

- Abel Garcia Rivera, 25

- Charged with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication

- Brian Alexis Guerrero, 23

- Charged with possession of marijuana

- Santiago Gutierrez Jr., 34

- Charged with public intoxication

- Cristian Trejo Gallegos, 29

- Charged with public intoxication

"These actions reflect our commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining the integrity of local businesses," Brownsville police said in the news release.