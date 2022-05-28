x

Police chase ends with driver crashing into gas meter

1 hour 53 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, May 28 2022 May 28, 2022 May 28, 2022 7:26 PM May 28, 2022 in News - Local

A car chase in Edinburg ended when vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a gas meter outside a Pizza Hut late Friday night.

The crash started at a Stripes convenience store when the the officer tried to make contact with a truck driver.

According to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer, the driver took off and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash outside a Pizza Hut restaurant along Closner Boulevard.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene were on scene to respond.

The gas was shut off and there are no injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days