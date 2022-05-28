Police chase ends with driver crashing into gas meter

A car chase in Edinburg ended when vehicle being pursued by police crashed into a gas meter outside a Pizza Hut late Friday night.

The crash started at a Stripes convenience store when the the officer tried to make contact with a truck driver.

According to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer, the driver took off and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash outside a Pizza Hut restaurant along Closner Boulevard.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene were on scene to respond.

The gas was shut off and there are no injuries were reported.