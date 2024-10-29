Police identify man killed in Pharr expressway crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 28-year-old Donna-area man was identified as the individual who was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the expressway in Pharr, according to police.

The driver killed in the Oct. 27 crash was identified as Hector Loera Gonzalez.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the 700 block of Interstate Highway 2 Sunday at around 5:30 a.m. when a Toyota truck driven by Gonzalez struck a barrier at a high rate of speed, according to a spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department.

Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said two other passengers in the vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers with the McAllen Police Department were near the scene assisting with traffic control on the expressway when a McAllen police unit was struck by a suspected drunk driver shortly after the initial crash, police said.

Emily Ann Robles, 20, was charged with driving while intoxicated in connection with the second crash. Jail records show she was released Monday on a $2,000 bond.

Channel 5 News asked the Pharr Police Department if alcohol was a factor in the initial crash. Check back for updates.