Alamo woman charged with DWI following collision with McAllen police vehicle
An Alamo woman is in custody after the McAllen Police Department says she crashed into a police unit following a deadly crash on the expressway, according to a news release.
Emily Ann Robles, 20, was charged with driving while intoxicated following the Sunday morning crash, the McAllen Police Department stated in the release.
The collision happened on Sunday at around 6 a.m. along the 1000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 as McAllen police officers were assisting the Pharr Police Department with a deadly one-vehicle near the scene.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police unit struck while providing assistance with deadly Pharr crash
According to McAllen police, a black Ford pickup truck driven by Robles did not slow down, and struck the rear portion of the unoccupied McAllen police vehicle.
Robles was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury and was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Filming in South Padre Island
-
Milwhite Inc. ceasing operations in Brownsville
-
Police investigating after man found dead in McAllen
-
Alamo woman charged with DWI following collision with McAllen police vehicle
-
Valley police departments reminding the public of trick-or-treating safety tips