Alamo woman charged with DWI following collision with McAllen police vehicle

An Alamo woman is in custody after the McAllen Police Department says she crashed into a police unit following a deadly crash on the expressway, according to a news release.

Emily Ann Robles, 20, was charged with driving while intoxicated following the Sunday morning crash, the McAllen Police Department stated in the release.

The collision happened on Sunday at around 6 a.m. along the 1000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 as McAllen police officers were assisting the Pharr Police Department with a deadly one-vehicle near the scene.

According to McAllen police, a black Ford pickup truck driven by Robles did not slow down, and struck the rear portion of the unoccupied McAllen police vehicle.

Robles was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury and was remanded to the Hidalgo County jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.