Police investigating shooting near UTRGV Brownsville campus

Photo credit: MGN Online

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting near the UTRGV Brownsville campus, according to a news release.

Brownsville police officers responded to a report of a male subject shot at the Hometown Barbershop, located at 2500 East University Blvd., according to the release.

Students at the UTRGV Brownsville campus, located a mile away from the scene, were previously told to shelter in place due to heavy police presence nearby, according to a notification sent to students.

A follow-up notification said police provided an "all clear" status to the campus after securing the crime scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.