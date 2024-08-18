Police: Man arrested after flashing minor at Brownsville Walmart

A 41-year-old man was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure after allegedly exposing himself to a minor, according to a news release.

The incident happened on Tuesday at the Walmart located at 2200 E. Ruben M. Torres Blvd., the Brownsville Police Department said in a news release.

Police responded to that Walmart Tuesday at around 9:10 p.m. after a minor informed her parents that a man — identified as Silvestre Banda Casas — had been following her and exposed his genitalia to her, the release stated.

The parents confronted Casas after the incident, and prevented him from leaving the store until police arrived, according to the release.

Casas’ phone was seized as evidence after he allegedly recorded the incident, police added. He was jailed on a $30,000 bond.

“We urge all parents and guardians to have open discussions with their children about the importance of reporting any unsettling or inappropriate behavior,” the release stated. “Encouraging children to speak up about anything that makes them uncomfortable helps them feel reassured that their voices are heard and valued.”