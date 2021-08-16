Police: Man arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault after crashing into vehicle

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police arrested a man accused of crashing into another vehicle in Brownsville early Monday morning.

Juan Manuel Saucedo, 52, was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.

Police responded to a crash on East Price Road and U.S. Highway 77 southbound frontage at about 12:05 a.m. Monday.

Police found that a white Toyota Tundra struck a Gray Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Tundra, identified as Saucedo, "did not have the mental or physical faculties to operate a motor vehicle due to the introduction of alcohol into his body," according to a news release from Brownsville police.