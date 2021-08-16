Police: Man arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault after crashing into vehicle
Police arrested a man accused of crashing into another vehicle in Brownsville early Monday morning.
Juan Manuel Saucedo, 52, was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony.
Police responded to a crash on East Price Road and U.S. Highway 77 southbound frontage at about 12:05 a.m. Monday.
Police found that a white Toyota Tundra struck a Gray Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the Tundra, identified as Saucedo, "did not have the mental or physical faculties to operate a motor vehicle due to the introduction of alcohol into his body," according to a news release from Brownsville police.
