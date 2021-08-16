x

Police: Man arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault after crashing into vehicle

3 hours 57 minutes ago Monday, August 16 2021 Aug 16, 2021 August 16, 2021 11:07 AM August 16, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Staff
Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Police arrested a man accused of crashing into another vehicle in Brownsville early Monday morning. 

Juan Manuel Saucedo, 52, was arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, a third-degree felony. 

Police responded to a crash on East Price Road and U.S. Highway 77 southbound frontage at about 12:05 a.m. Monday. 

Police found that a white Toyota Tundra struck a Gray Dodge Ram. 

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered non-life threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital. 

The driver of the Tundra, identified as Saucedo, "did not have the mental or physical faculties to operate a motor vehicle due to the introduction of alcohol into his body," according to a news release from Brownsville police. 

