Police timeline of missing newborn in Cameron County

Wednesday marks the sixth day in the search for a missing newborn in Port Isabel.

The search began with a concerned resident contacting law enforcement last Wednesday.

According to court records, a family friend heard from the mother of Zachary De La Rosa that he and his wife - Susanne Pierce - were possibly expecting a child.

When the individual went to confirm the pregnancy, he was asked by De La Rosa to return a bag of new baby clothes to the store and claiming that Pierce had lost the child in a miscarriage.

RELATED: Cameron County authorities refocus search area for missing newborn

A funeral had been held with only two people present, De La Rosa added.

The two people De La Rosa claimed were present at the funeral told investigators that he had called them on March 8 in a panic as Pierce went into labor.

After five hours, De La Rosa called again to report the birth of a baby boy they were calling "Michael".

The two individuals would later give the couple a bag of brand new baby clothes, took a photo of the baby.

The next day, officials – including investigators with Child Protective Services - met De La Rosa and Pierce at their home, where they found clothing similar to what "Michael" was wearing in the photo.

When they asked him where his son was, De La Rosa stated he did not know of any "Michael."

That afternoon, officials saw De La Rosa walking down the street. According to the criminal complaints, De La Rosa told the officials of the baby being born, and that despite two hours of rescue efforts - the baby had stopped breathing.

De La Rosa added that he did not know what Pierce had done with the baby he was now calling "Malaki.”

“We were able to speak to the mother and gather a little bit more of the facts and more information of what they were saying and where they took the baby,” Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr. said.

The search for the newborn continues.