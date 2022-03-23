Cameron County authorities refocus search area for missing newborn

Another day of searching for a newborn who reportedly died the day after he was born at his parent’s home in Cameron County came up empty.

The parents, Zachary D. De La Rosa and Susanne J. Pierce, were arrested last week on injury to a child and abuse of a corpse charges.

Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Norman Esquivel Jr. said authorities are concentrating their search east of Long Island Village – a gated community in Port Isabel where the parents lived.

Esquivel said residents told authorities that the couple was often seen in the area.

According to court documents, Pierce told investigators she took her “deceased newborn” wrapped up in a blue blanket to the old causeway to see the dolphins and pelicans.

"[We’re] hoping to find baby clothing, the blanket that the baby was possibly wrapped in,” Esquivel said. “That's what we're hoping to find out here in this aerial search.”

The Texas Rangers are looking through surveillance camera footage from Long Island Village to see if Pierce shows up in footage.

Esquivel said he hopes to put a search party together to go through the new area.

"Border patrol, K9 was out here, we're reaching out to other agencies as well," Esquivel said.

Esquivel is also asking the public for help putting together a community search as early as Saturday.

