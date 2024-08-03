Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville

Screenshot of security footage of the crash from Channel 5 News viewer Robert Juarez

The Brownsville Police Department is asking drivers to seek an alternate route due to a tractor trailer rollover crash.

The truck is spilling ethanol, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, who added that the scene would take about three hours to clear.

The crash was reported on Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. on International Boulevard and the frontage road.

The rollover occurred following a collision involving two tractor trailers, police said in a social media post.

“The scene is expected to take several hours to clear,” police said in the post. “Please seek an alternative route if driving through the area.”

No injuries were reported, police added.