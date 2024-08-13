Police: Vehicle runs over Brownsville ISD student's foot

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Brownsville ISD student was hospitalized Tuesday after a vehicle ran over her foot, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. at Stell Middle School, located at 1105 E. Los Ebanos Blvd.

According to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna, preliminary information said the student involved ran into the side of a vehicle, and the vehicle ran over her foot with the rear tire.

The child was not using the crosswalk and the driver involved remained at the scene, Luna added.

The student was hospitalized with no major injuries, Luna said, adding that it’s too early to tell if the driver involved will face any charges or fines.