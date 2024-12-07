Port of Brownsville celebrates phase two of ship channel project

The Port of Brownsville celebrated phase two of their ship channel project.

They are deepening the port from 42 feet to 52 feet in a 17-mile-long stretch. The goal is to attract larger ships and bigger business to the port.

"We're attracting other industries again this is the infrastructure that we need to attract other projects, so we're looking forward to bringing and attracting other businesses to the port of Brownsville," Port of Brownsville Chairman of the Board Navigation District Steve Guerra said.

Phase 2 is expected to cost more than $139 million. The Port of Brownsville is paying more than half, and federal tax dollars will pay the rest.