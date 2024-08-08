Port of Brownsville hires new port director

The Port of Brownsville has hired a new port director after the Brownsville Navigation District held a meeting on Wednesday where the board of commissioners voted unanimously.

Will Dietrich became the ninth port director and CEO of the Port of Brownsville's 88-year history, according to a news release. Dietrich was named interim port director and CEO in December.

"I am honored to continue serving the Port of Brownsville and would like to thank our Brownsville Navigation District Board of Commissioners for their confidence," Dietrich said. "Alongside our port staff and under the guidance of the BND Board we will continue to carry out the port’s mission to bring economic opportunities for the benefit of our communities."

Dietrich first joined the port as chief of police in July 2022. Before that, he served the Brownsville Police Department for 26 years, according to the news release.

Dietrich is a graduate of the Canadian Police College, and his training includes certification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Bomb Technician School and the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from the University of Texas at Brownsville, now University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and a master’s degree in leadership management from Western Governor’s University.