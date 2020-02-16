Prairie View looks for home win vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (10-15, 7-5) vs. Prairie View (13-11, 9-2)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its fourth straight win over Jackson State at William Nicks Center. The last victory for the Tigers at Prairie View was an 80-66 win on Feb. 15, 2016.

LEADING THE WAY: Prairie View's Gerard Andrus has averaged 14.7 points and five rebounds while Devonte Patterson has put up 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Tigers, Tristan Jarrett has averaged 17.8 points while Roland Griffin has put up 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 71.3 points per game and allowed 62.1 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.6 points scored and 74.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 28.6 percent of the 154 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over his last three games. He's also made 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-12 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 25th among Division I teams. The Prairie View offense has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Panthers 278th, nationally).

