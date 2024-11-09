Prescription Health: Families torn apart following loss to addiction

A new poll shows that nearly one in 10 adults has had a family member die of a drug overdose. Dealing with that loss can be difficult, as family and friends not only experience grief, but other emotions that are hard to overcome.

Anne Stephens said her twin brother, Patrick, died of a heroin overdose at the age of 26.

“I wish the shame would disappear,” Anne said.

Psychiatrist Elizabeth F. Howell said emotions to such a loss can be wide-ranging.

“They feel a sense of guilt, like, ‘what did I not notice’” Howell said.

Howell said family members need to accept the reality, and direct any strong emotions towards the addiction and not towards the person with the addiction.

“The main thing is to acknowledge that this person was very meaningful to them,” Howell said, adding that people should surround themselves by a safe support system, and get educated about addiction.

“I want them to know that they did the best they could, and the person who died was doing the best that they could,” Howell said.

Twelve years after Patrick’s death, Anne continues to heal, and still feels the pain of losing someone she loved so much.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse and the National Center for Injury Prevention found that only a small fraction of adults struggling with opioid use disorder received adequate treatment.

If you are struggling with the loss of someone from addiction, check out Grasphelp.com and survivorresources.org.

Watch the video above for the full story.