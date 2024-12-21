Prescription Health: Growing concern over strokes striking earlier

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the CDC, strokes are increasing among younger people. In fact, adults under age 65 saw a 15% increase in stroke from 2011-2022. So – what’s causing the uptick?

Every 40 seconds, someone in the US has a stroke. And when it comes to stroke – time is brain.

Melissa McDonald, MD, Neuro-hospitalist at Intermountain Health-McKay Dee Hospital says, “Two million brain cells can die per minute in a stroke.”

Strokes are known for affecting older adults, but in recent years, the prevalence has been increasing among people under age 65. One reason – younger people now have more risk factors – like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Another culprit: smoking and drug use.

Doctor McDonald says, “So, methamphetamine, cocaine, and even marijuana can increase your risk of stroke when you’re young.”

Pregnancy can also be a risk factor – and so can taking oral contraceptives. Another possible cause in young people is neck trauma.

“We have seen several patients per year, at least, with strokes from high velocity neck manipulations. So that’s like when a chiropractor or someone twists your neck really quickly … that can tear the arteries that supply the brain stem.”

Not recognizing the signs is another problem that leads to stroke death in younger people. Watch for sudden weakness or dizziness, numbness on one side of the body, trouble speaking or understanding speech, or sudden, severe headache. And – don’t wait to get help!

Doctor McDonald says, “Don’t try to sleep it off. Don’t try to hope it goes away.”

Helping you recognize the signs of stroke in younger people.

It's possible that the COVID pandemic may have contributed to more strokes. Stroke deaths spiked 12% during the early years of the pandemic, which could be due to more people missing doctors’ appointments and preventive screenings.